Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.