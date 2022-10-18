 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 9:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

