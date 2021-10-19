 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News