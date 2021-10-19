Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.