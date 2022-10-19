Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.