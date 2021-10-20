Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.