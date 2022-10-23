Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Decatur, IL
