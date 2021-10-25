Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Decatur could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central Illinois.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye …
Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees t…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
For the drive home in Decatur: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F.…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecas…
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.…