Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

