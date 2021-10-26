Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.