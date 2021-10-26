Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Central Illinois.
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and …
For the drive home in Decatur: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F.…
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. We'll s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecas…
This evening in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”