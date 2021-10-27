 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.



