Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

