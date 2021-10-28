Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 93% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.