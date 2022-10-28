Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. …
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain i…
Decatur's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in …
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Look…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees to…