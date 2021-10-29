Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.