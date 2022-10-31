Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SUN 10:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Less wind around today, but it will still be chilly. Temperatures on the rise for Friday. Find out how much we'll warm up and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Temperatures back to normal for late October today. We'll get even warmer on Saturday, but then showers are going to make a comeback. See when and where rain will be most likely here.
Decatur temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the f…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expe…
Decatur's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Rain i…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Decatur folks s…
Decatur folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect …
Decatur's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Highs in …
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …