Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.