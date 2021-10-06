Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.