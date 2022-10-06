Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.