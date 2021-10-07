Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Models are …
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 d…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Th…
For the drive home in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Win…
The US learned it can't suppress its way to a healthy relationship with fire in the West. That strategy failed, even before climate change proved it to be no strategy at all.
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of thunderstorms throughout Monday
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thoug…
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.