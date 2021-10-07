Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

 Skip to main content
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

