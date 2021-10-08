Decatur folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL
