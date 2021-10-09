 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.

