The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
One more day with a chance of rain before a dry streak begins. Find out when showers and storms are most likely, who has the best chance, and what temperatures are looking like in our weather update.
Very seasonable weather today with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warmer Friday, but still staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back to the area in our updated forecast.
No rain today, just partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Warming up for Thursday. See what temperatures are expected and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's …
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thund…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomor…
Decatur will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area …
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We w…