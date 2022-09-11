Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Decatur, IL
