Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

