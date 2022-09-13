Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.