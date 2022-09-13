Today's temperature in Decatur will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Very seasonable weather today with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warmer Friday, but still staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back to the area in our updated forecast.
No rain today, just partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Warming up for Thursday. See what temperatures are expected and find out when rain will return in our latest forecast.
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showin…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a hot day tomor…
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should…
This evening in Decatur: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. C…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 …