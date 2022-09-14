Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
Decreasing clouds and comfortable temps today. Sunny skies all day Wednesday and that means temps will be going up. Find out how much and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
Very seasonable weather today with sunny to mostly sunny skies. Warmer Friday, but still staying dry. Find out when showers and storms are coming back to the area in our updated forecast.
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showin…
This evening in Decatur: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. It should…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. The area will s…
This evening in Decatur: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. C…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. …
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Decatur will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. …