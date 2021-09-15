The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
The Decatur area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 thou…
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect clear skies…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it wi…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's condit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. Temp…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day …