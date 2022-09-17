Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.