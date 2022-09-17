The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Decreasing clouds and comfortable temps today. Sunny skies all day Wednesday and that means temps will be going up. Find out how much and when our next rain chance is in our updated forecast.
A quiet, warm day today. Temperatures will continue to rise for Saturday and Sunday. See how warm it will get, when our rain chance begins, and when it will peak in our weekend forecast.
Sunny to mostly sunny skies today with above normal temperatures. The warming trend will continue for Friday. Find out how warm it will get and when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
Patchy fog early this morning, but the rest of Wednesday is looking sunny with increasing temperatures. Find out how warm it will get and when the next chance of rain is in our latest forecast.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a f…
This evening in Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Decatur folks should be prepared for …
Dry today and tonight, but rain will return this weekend as our next cold front works over us. See when showers and storms are most likely and what will happen to temperatures in our weekend forecast.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temper…
This evening in Decatur: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …