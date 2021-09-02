 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

