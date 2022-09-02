Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just isolated activity during the day, but as a cold front approaches and works over us tonight, showers and storms are likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
The severe storms have pushed off to the southeast, but scattered showers and weak storms are still around. Heavy rain is still possible until 2 a.m. tonight. A few flooded roads can't be ruled out.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Temperatures on the rise today. More clouds around as well, but staying dry. Another cold front isn't too far away though. Get the latest timing on our rain chances in our updated forecast.
A nice end to August today. It's back to above normal temperatures for Thursday. Find out how warm it will get and when rain chances will return in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 65F. Wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's forec…
Decatur's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high tempera…
A small chance of rain today, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will be rising this weekend and a good chance of showers and storms is expected Sunday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.