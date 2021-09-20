Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's…
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Decatur area can expect a very hot day …