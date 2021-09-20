Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.