Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.