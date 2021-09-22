Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 32% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Decatur, IL
