The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of thunderstorms throughout Monday
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees toda…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high …
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's …
This evening in Decatur: Clear. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Sunday. It looks to reach a ba…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…