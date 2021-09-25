 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

