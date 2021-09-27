The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 89. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service warns Central Illinois of thunderstorms throughout Monday
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 d…
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Decatur area. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Decatur people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Decatur: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low near 50F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of …
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.