Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Rain along and behind a cold front Wednesday. Still warm today, but a big cool down coming for Thursday. Track the rain and see how much temperatures will drop in our latest forecast.
Below normal temperatures for the first day of fall Thursday. Dry as well, but rain will already be coming back for Friday. The latest on the timing and expected temperatures in our weather update.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
