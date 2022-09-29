Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Decatur, IL

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

