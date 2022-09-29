Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another cold front arrives today and that will send temperatures even lower. We'll be way below normal tonight! Will it be even cooler Wednesday? Find out this and when rain chances will return here.
Cold start Wednesday with frost in spots. Temperatures will stay below normal this afternoon. How cold will Wednesday night be? Find out in our latest forecast.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
This evening's outlook for Decatur: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temp…
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Clear. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Decatur area will see highs in the 60s tomorr…
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
For the drive home in Decatur: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. De…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Decatur area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecaste…