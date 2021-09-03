The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 55% chance of rain …
For the drive home in Decatur: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Model…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will se…
Decatur's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temper…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We …