Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Decatur, IL

The Decatur area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.