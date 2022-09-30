The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Decatur, IL
