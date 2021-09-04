 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2021 in Decatur, IL

It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

