Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from SAT 11:18 PM CDT until SUN 2:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.