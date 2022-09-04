 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Decatur, IL

It will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from SAT 11:18 PM CDT until SUN 2:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News