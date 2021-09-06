Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.