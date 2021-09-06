 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2021 in Decatur, IL

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News