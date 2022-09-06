Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 6, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.