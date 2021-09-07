Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Decatur, IL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.