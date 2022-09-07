 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.

