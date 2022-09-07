Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit herald-review.com for more weather updates.