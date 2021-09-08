Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL

Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.