Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Decatur area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2021 in Decatur, IL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service at Lincoln is warning of the possibility for severe weather across the region this evening.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…
It will be a warm day in Decatur. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't leave the h…
The Decatur area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 57F. Winds NW at 10 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Decatur: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperat…
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur Monday. The f…