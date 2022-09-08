The forecast is showing a hot day in Decatur. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Decatur, IL
