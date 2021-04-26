High winds expected in Central Illinois on Monday afternoon

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a severe weather outlook for Monday afternoon.
According to themeteorologists, strong winds will develop from the south with gusts of 35 to 45 mph by Monday afternoon and evening.
"These strong winds combined with drying grass and other fuels will increase fire danger," the weather service stated. "Outdoor burning is discouraged today, except by experienced fire personnel."
The gusty winds could also lead to difficult travel for high profile vehicles, especially on east-west facing roads.
Breezy winds may continue on Tuesday with gusts up to 30 mph. Chances for showers and a storm may occur by late Tuesday night through Thursday.
Unseasonably high temperatures will develop on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.
